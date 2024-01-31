Tel Aviv [Israel], January 31 (ANI/TPS): After recent revelations of UNRWA's support for terrorism and participation by some of its members in the October 7 attack on the northwestern Negev, Israel has demanded the UN agency be stripped of its authority in the Gaza Strip.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, the Prime Minister's Office detailed how UNRWA aids Hamas. The PMO demanded that UNRWA be defunded, its leadership resign or be dismissed, and that it no longer play an educational role in the Gaza Strip.

Also Read | Mexico Road Accident: 19 Dead, 18 Injured After Passenger Bus Collides With Truck in Northern Mexico (Watch Video).

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has spoken forcefully of the need for deradicalization in Gaza. He has therefore stated clearly the need to ensure that Gaza children not be educated to be terrorists," PMO spokesman Eylon Levy said, noting that UNRWA indoctrinates children against Israel and Jews.

"UNRWA is part of the problem, not part of the solution. It is a Hamas front and it's time to put it behind us," Levy said.

Also Read | Pakistan Bomb Blast: Deadly Bomb Explosion Targets Imran Khan's PTI Poll Rally in Balochistan, Leaves Four Dead (Watch Videos).

"Foreign Minister Israel Katz has called for UNRWA to be replaced with agencies dedicated to genuine peace and development," he added. "It happens in every other conflict in the world where people are helped by genuine UN agencies and not by tailor-made refugee agencies."

Levy referred to the fact that UNRWA exists to assist only Palestinian refugees while all of the world's other refugees are assisted by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Existing UN aid agencies can take over from UNRWA to deliver assistance to Palestinians, he said.

UNRWA came under fire after The New York Times broke the story on Sunday that 12 staff members took part in the Oct. 7 massacre in which Hamas terrorists rampaged through Israel's south, murdering some 1,200 persons, mostly civilians.

The Wall Street Journal subsequently reported that one in 10 UNRWA employees is either an active member or has ties to Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

"Our intelligence indicates that out of approximately 12,000 UNRWA employees in the Gaza Strip, about 10% are Hamas or Islamic Jihad operatives, and another 50 per cent are first-degree relatives of a Hamas operative," Levy said.

At least 15 countries, including the US, suspended funding to the organization following the revelations. The US is UNRWA's largest donor, giving the group USD 422 million in 2023.

"The minority of states still funding UNRWA despite revelations of its staff's involvement in the 10/7 massacre must suspend funds immediately," the Prime Minister's spokesman said.

The UN is trying to save UNRWA. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to governments to continue sending cash to UNRWA at least until war-related humanitarian needs subside. He was due to meet with major donors on Tuesday. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)