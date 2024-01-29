Tel Aviv [Israel], January 29 (ANI/TPS): Four people were detained at the Nitzana border between Israel and Egypt after they blocked trucks carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The crossing is located about 50 miles southeast of the border with Gaza.

Shipments of goods sent to Gaza are first searched in Israel to ensure that they do not contain anything that could be used by Hamas for making weapons.

The border crossing was closed to the public after Israeli protestors tried to stop the shipments in protest over not making the release of more hostages a requirement for the continued aid shipments. (ANI/TPS)

