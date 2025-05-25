Tel Aviv [Israel], May 25 (ANI/TPS): As two key Knesset committees prepare to debate new anti-smoking measures on Tuesday, the Israel Cancer Association called on lawmakers to "choose life over money" and back proposed reforms.

The Finance Committee will discuss cancelling the tax exemption on duty-free tobacco, while the Economy Committee will review regulations mandating graphic health warnings on cigarette packs.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin's Helicopter Was Caught in 'Epicentre' of Massive Ukrainian Drone Offensive During His Visit to Kursk Region, Russian Army Official Reveals.

Backed by public opinion -- 55.6 per cent support raising cigarette taxes -- the association cited health risks and Israel's commitments under the World Health Organization's tobacco control convention. "It takes courage to legislate against the next preventable death," the Israel Cancer Association said. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)