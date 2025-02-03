Tel Aviv [Israe], Fenruary 3 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Education Ministry unveiled a national initiative to integrate artificial intelligence into the education system on Monday. The plan aims to transform teaching and learning by equipping students and educators with cutting-edge AI tools and training programs.

"Today we are leading an unprecedented move on a global scale -- connecting the education system with leading high-tech companies to train Israeli teachers and children in artificial intelligence," said Education Minister Yoav Kisch.

"Together with the world's most advanced technological industry and thousands of engineers, we are placing Israel at the global forefront of education in the age of artificial intelligence. This is one of the most important tasks facing us - to provide the next generation with the tools and skills to succeed in the world of tomorrow," he said.

The initiative includes a structured AI curriculum for students in grades 4-12, ensuring exposure to AI concepts and applications across all age groups. A key component of the plan is the deployment of approximately 3,000 mentors from over 400 leading high-tech companies, including Google, Microsoft, Apple, and Nvidia. These mentors will support schools in implementing AI technologies and tailoring them to educational needs.

To facilitate the initiative, a large-scale teacher training program will be implemented, reaching around 70,000 educators. The training will focus on integrating AI into lesson planning, student assessment, and personalized learning strategies.

"This move goes far beyond integrating technology into classrooms. Our main challenge is to harness the power of AI while preserving the human value in education. Teachers will receive advanced tools that will allow them to focus on their core strengths--education, guidance, and providing personal attention. AI will serve as a supporting tool, enabling precise adaptation to each student's needs," said Meir Shimoni, the Education Ministry's Director General.

The implementation of five new supervised AI tools marks a significant step in the plan. Among them is "Q," a coaching bot designed for intelligent AI usage within the education system. "Bina," based on Google Gemini, has been adapted for safe use in schools, ensuring protection from external influences. Additionally, "Magic School" will assist in lesson planning and student assessment, while an AI-integrated version of "Minecraft" will be introduced to engage younger students in interactive learning experiences.

To further promote AI literacy and engagement, a series of national events and competitions will be held throughout February. These include special broadcast days, student competitions, and a central event scheduled for February 27 hosted by Israeli TV personality Itay Herman. Simultaneously, dozens of enrichment webinars will be available to teachers, providing in-depth insights into AI integration in education.

"We are translating vision into reality. Thousands of teachers are already undergoing training, leading industry mentors are entering schools, and innovative tools are being implemented in classrooms. We have built a comprehensive system of support, guidance, and monitoring to ensure successful implementation. The combination of education experts with technology professionals allows us to create precise solutions tailored to real educational needs," said Meirav Zarbiv, Director of the Innovation and Technology Administration. (ANI/TPS)

