Tel Aviv [Israel], March 24 (ANI): The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has launched air strikes in the Baalbek region in north-eastern Lebanon on the early hours of Sunday, the Times of Israel reported, citing local Lebanese media outlets.

The strike comes following several Hezbollah missile, rocket, and drone attacks on northern Israel over the weekend.

Also Read | US: Trans-Identifying Male Allegedly Caught Having Sex With Female Inmate at Washington State Women's Prison.

Baalbek, an area identified in the past as a Hezbollah stronghold, is nearly 100 kilometres from the Israeli border.

It would be the fourth time amid the war that Israel is striking Hezbollah positions in the Baalbek area, Times of Israel reported.

Also Read | Moscow Concert Hall Attack: Russian President Vladimir Putin Says Gunmen Who Raided Crocus City Hall Tried To Escape to Ukraine, Kyiv Denies Involvement (Watch Video).

Earlier this week, Israel's military carried out a targeted operation within limited areas of Gaza's al-Shifa hospital, citing intelligence indicating the presence of senior Hamas operatives using the facility to coordinate attacks against Israel.

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Spokesperson said in a statement that the operation is a response to concrete intelligence requiring immediate action, emphasising that the objective is to combat Hamas militants rather than harm civilians.

Recently, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) will go ahead with the ground operation in Rafah, despite global concerns, and he has told US President Joe Biden about the same

"We have a disagreement with the Americans about the need to enter Rafah," Netanyahu told the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Tuesday.

This came after US President Joe Biden, during a phone call with Netanyahu, effectively ruled out any potential support for a major Israeli ground offensive in Rafah, which abuts the Egyptian border in Gaza's southernmost tip.

"A major ground operation would be a mistake. It would lead to more innocent civilian deaths, worsen the already dire humanitarian crisis, deepen the anarchy in Gaza and further isolate Israel internationally," US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)