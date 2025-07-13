Tel Aviv [Israel], July 13 (ANI/TPS): Israel Aerospace Industries successfully launched "Dror 1," Israel's national communications satellite, aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral on Sunday morning. The satellite sent its first signals to the control station.

Orbiting approximately 36,000 km above Earth, Dror 1 will support Israel's communications infrastructure for years.

Also Read | Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian Was Injured in Israel's Nasrallah-Style Assassination Plot While High-Level Meeting Was Underway: Report.

Over the next few weeks, IAI engineers will conduct extensive tests to confirm its full functionality. (ANI/TPS)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)