New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2 (ANI): The subdued trading session continued in the Indian stock markets on Friday, with benchmark indices opening with marginal gains, reflecting a cautious stance among investors amid limited global cues as several Western markets remained closed for the New Year holiday.

Lower participation from overseas markets also resulted in muted trading volumes during the early hours.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Post Mild Gains As Auto, Metal Stocks Lead Rally.

At the opening bell, the Nifty 50 index started the session at 26,155.10, registering a modest gain of 8.55 points, or 0.03 per cent.

Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex opened at 85,259.36, rising by 70.76 points, or 0.08 per cent, indicating a flat-to-positive start to the second trading session of 2026.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Leaks: From Rounded Design to Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Here Is Everything We Know So Far About Samsung's Upcoming Flagship.

Market experts said the cautious tone was largely due to limited international cues, with domestic factors driving early trade.

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said, "Indian equity markets are set to begin the second trading session of 2026 on a cautiously positive and stable note. As international markets reopen gradually, overseas cues remain limited, keeping early trade largely driven by domestic factors. With the Q3 earnings season approaching, investors are positioning for resilient results in consumer-oriented sectors, underpinned by GST rationalisation tailwinds and robust festive-season demand. Steady domestic institutional inflows continue to provide broader support, helping offset aggressive selling by foreign investors."

In the broader market, indices traded in the green during early trade. The Nifty 100 index rose by 0.17 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 gained 0.15 per cent. The Nifty Midcap 100 also advanced by 0.31 per cent, indicating modest buying interest beyond the frontline indices.

Sectoral indices on the National Stock Exchange of India showed a mixed trend in the opening session. Nifty FMCG declined by 1.4 per cent, while Nifty IT slipped 0.19 per cent.

Other major indices traded in the green, with the Nifty Auto index rising by 0.83 per cent, Nifty Metal gaining 0.59 per cent, and the PSU Bank index up by 0.55 per cent.

The auto stocks surged in opening as India's automobile industry wrapped up calendar year 2025 on a strong footing, with most major manufacturers reporting robust year-on-year growth in December, driven by healthy consumer demand, improved rural sentiment, infrastructure spending, and on the back of a favourable macroeconomics.

Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Investments, said most of the previous session saw trades between the high and the close of the prior day, indicating caution but not a clear reversal. He added that with momentum missing, it may be better to play for swings as long as the market remains within the 26,330-26,100 range.

In other Asian markets, Singapore's Straits Times Index rose by 0.44 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained more than 2 per cent, and South Korea's KOSPI was up by more than 1 per cent. Japanese markets remained closed for New Year celebrations. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)