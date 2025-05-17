Jerusalem, May 17 (AP) Israel said Saturday it has launched a new military operation in the Gaza Strip to pressure Hamas to release the remaining hostages.

Israel's defence minister said Operation Gideon Chariots began and was being led with “great force” by Israel's army.

The announcement comes after days of intensive strikes across Gaza that killed hundreds of people, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed earlier in the week to escalate pressure on Hamas with the aim of destroying the militant group that has ruled Gaza for nearly two decades. (AP)

