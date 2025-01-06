Tel Aviv [Israel], January 6 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Police said nine suspects were arrested for the possession of illegal weapons and the shooting of firearms and weapons and ammunition were seized in a raid on compounds and neighbourhoods of conflicting reputed criminal families in the Negev Bedouin town Ar'arat an-Naqab.

The arrests came as part of an operational activity that included approximately 150 police officers and in cooperation with civilian enforcement agencies with the aim of enforcing law and order in the area and strengthening governance.

The police said the activity was carried out as part of an emergency containment operation.

During a search of one of the houses, under intelligence guidance, a leak was located in a drywall wall where an M16 weapon and six loaded magazines, an FN pistol and a loaded magazine, a military vest, and 5.56 bullet pouches were found hidden in the roof of the house. During a search of another house, approximately 150,000 NIS in cash was seized, which was suspected to have been obtained through criminal offenses.

In addition, the Israel Electric Corporation conducted inspections of businesses and homes that were illegally consuming electricity through pirated infrastructure. Eight connections that were detected were immediately disconnected from the electricity sources. Criminal cases against the owners of these premises and tort claims are expected to be filed for the theft of electricity, estimated to be worth approximately one million Shekels ($274,000) that was not reported and expended illegally. (ANI/TPS)

