Tel Aviv [Israel], January 29 (ANI/TPS): As part of the preparations for the rain and winter storm that are expected until the end of the week, Israel's Ministry of Welfare and Social Security will provide accommodations in hotels throughout the country to homeless people who need a roof over their heads.

According to the ministry's instructions to the social services departments in the local authorities, the ministry will bear the cost of lodging in hotels in the amount of up to 468 shekels (USD 130) per person for up to three nights, and beyond that with the approval of the ministry's supervision.

Following the directive of the Ministry, the local authorities are in contact with hotels in their vicinity so that it will be possible to evacuate street houses immediately when necessary.

Director General of the Ministry of Welfare and Social Security, Yanon Aharoni said: "We are prepared and ready to respond to homeless people and the homeless during the cold storm days. Staying on the street during this time is a life-threatening situation, and the ministry has decided in recent years to guide the welfare teams to proactively locate homeless people and to suggest that they evacuate to shelters and hotels fully funded by the ministry, and this in order to ensure that the situation A social risk will not become a real life risk." (ANI/TPS)

