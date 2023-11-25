  • Lifestyle
    Nora Fatehi Radiates Boss Lady Glamour in Striking Black Ensemble Paired With Chic Leather Jacket and Statement Accessories (View Pics) Nora Fatehi Radiates Boss Lady Glamour in Striking Black Ensemble Paired With Chic Leather Jacket and Statement Accessories (View Pics)
  • Viral
    Peak Bengaluru Moment! Auto-Rickshaw App Namma Yatri Offers Rides With Dose of Amusing Tech Flair Promising Pickup 'Faster Than Sam Altman's Return at OpenAI’ (See Pic) Peak Bengaluru Moment! Auto-Rickshaw App Namma Yatri Offers Rides With Dose of Amusing Tech Flair Promising Pickup 'Faster Than Sam Altman's Return at OpenAI’ (See Pic)
  • Festivals
    International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women 2023 Date, History and Significance: All You Need To Know About the Important UN Observance International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women 2023 Date, History and Significance: All You Need To Know About the Important UN Observance
  • Videos
    Emmy Awards 2023 Full Winners List: Vir Das Wins For Best Comedy Series; Karla Souza Is Best Actress & More Emmy Awards 2023 Full Winners List: Vir Das Wins For Best Comedy Series; Karla Souza Is Best Actress & More
    • Close
    Search

    Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal: Israeli Prime Minister’s Office Shares List of All 13 Hostages

    The Israeli Prime Minister's Office shared a list of all 13 hostages, who returned home to their loved ones after being taken hostage by Hamas during the October 7 terror attacks

    Agency News ANI| Nov 25, 2023 09:55 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal: Israeli Prime Minister’s Office Shares List of All 13 Hostages
    PM Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo Credit: X/ @netanyahu)

    Tel Aviv, November 25: The Israeli Prime Minister's Office shared a list of all 13 hostages, who returned home to their loved ones after being taken hostage by Hamas during the October 7 terror attacks. The Israeli PM Office informed that among those rescued as part of a swap deal with Hamas were 11 foreign nationals. In exchange for 24 Hamas hostages, who were rescued as part of the deal brokered by the US and Qatar, Israel also freed 39 Palestinian prisoners.

    "The Israeli government embraces our citizens returning home. The Israeli government is committed to the return of all abductees and missing persons," the PM Office said in a statement. "Our citizens underwent an initial medical examination and their families were informed by the appointed officials that they were back," it added. The Israeli PM Office also put out details of the 13 nationals who returned to their homeland. Israel-Hamas Truce: 24 Hostages Freed in Exchange for 39 Palestinian Prisoners as Part of Cease-Fire Swap (Watch Video)

    Three members of the Asher family who returned home were identified as Doron Katz-Asher (34), Raz Asher (4), and Aviv Asher (2) Two members released from the Aloni family were identified as Daniel Aloni (45) and Amelia Aloni (5) Three rescued members of the Monder family were identified as Ruth Munder (78), Keren Monder (54), and Ohad Monder (9). Apart from them, five more Israeli nationals -- Adina Moshe (72), Hana Katzir (76), Margalit Mozes (77), Hanna Perry (79) and Yaffe Adar (85) -- were also released from captivity.

    The PM Office said the government along with all the security forces accompanied the released hostages as they returned to their kin, who had been spending anxious days over their fates. Earlier, on Friday, the first group of Israeli hostages were handed over to the staff of the International Committee for Red Cross as part of the hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, Times of Israel reported The truce brokered by Qatar between Israel and Hamas went into effect at 7 am (local time) on Friday. Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Army Withdraws From Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza on First Day of Temporary Cease-Fire

    After the release of hostages on Friday, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said that the nation is committed to returning of all the hostages from Gaza as it is "one of the aims of the war". In a video message posted on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Netanyahu said, "We just completed the return of the first of our hostages: children, their mothers and additional women. Each of them is an entire world."

    US President Joe Biden hailed the development calling it just the "start of a process". He further affirmed hope that "dozens of hostages" will be returned to their families over the next few days. Hamas might eventually free more hostages, in exchange for an extension of the ceasefire by an extra day for each 10 Israeli hostages, according to The Times of Israel report. However, the released hostages are only a small group out of some 240 people held hostage by Hamas terrorists since October 7, when Hamas launched an attack on Israel.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Comments
    Tags:
    Cease-Fire Swap Ceasefire Gaza Gaza Strip Hamas Hamas Attack on Israel Hamas terror attack Hostages Israel Israel Attacks Israel Defence Forces Israel Hamas Emmy Awards 2023 Full Winners List: Vir Das Wins For Best Comedy Series; Karla Souza Is Best Actress & More
    Close
    Search

    Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal: Israeli Prime Minister’s Office Shares List of All 13 Hostages

    The Israeli Prime Minister's Office shared a list of all 13 hostages, who returned home to their loved ones after being taken hostage by Hamas during the October 7 terror attacks

    Agency News ANI| Nov 25, 2023 09:55 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal: Israeli Prime Minister’s Office Shares List of All 13 Hostages
    PM Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo Credit: X/ @netanyahu)

    Tel Aviv, November 25: The Israeli Prime Minister's Office shared a list of all 13 hostages, who returned home to their loved ones after being taken hostage by Hamas during the October 7 terror attacks. The Israeli PM Office informed that among those rescued as part of a swap deal with Hamas were 11 foreign nationals. In exchange for 24 Hamas hostages, who were rescued as part of the deal brokered by the US and Qatar, Israel also freed 39 Palestinian prisoners.

    "The Israeli government embraces our citizens returning home. The Israeli government is committed to the return of all abductees and missing persons," the PM Office said in a statement. "Our citizens underwent an initial medical examination and their families were informed by the appointed officials that they were back," it added. The Israeli PM Office also put out details of the 13 nationals who returned to their homeland. Israel-Hamas Truce: 24 Hostages Freed in Exchange for 39 Palestinian Prisoners as Part of Cease-Fire Swap (Watch Video)

    Three members of the Asher family who returned home were identified as Doron Katz-Asher (34), Raz Asher (4), and Aviv Asher (2) Two members released from the Aloni family were identified as Daniel Aloni (45) and Amelia Aloni (5) Three rescued members of the Monder family were identified as Ruth Munder (78), Keren Monder (54), and Ohad Monder (9). Apart from them, five more Israeli nationals -- Adina Moshe (72), Hana Katzir (76), Margalit Mozes (77), Hanna Perry (79) and Yaffe Adar (85) -- were also released from captivity.

    The PM Office said the government along with all the security forces accompanied the released hostages as they returned to their kin, who had been spending anxious days over their fates. Earlier, on Friday, the first group of Israeli hostages were handed over to the staff of the International Committee for Red Cross as part of the hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, Times of Israel reported The truce brokered by Qatar between Israel and Hamas went into effect at 7 am (local time) on Friday. Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Army Withdraws From Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza on First Day of Temporary Cease-Fire

    After the release of hostages on Friday, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said that the nation is committed to returning of all the hostages from Gaza as it is "one of the aims of the war". In a video message posted on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Netanyahu said, "We just completed the return of the first of our hostages: children, their mothers and additional women. Each of them is an entire world."

    US President Joe Biden hailed the development calling it just the "start of a process". He further affirmed hope that "dozens of hostages" will be returned to their families over the next few days. Hamas might eventually free more hostages, in exchange for an extension of the ceasefire by an extra day for each 10 Israeli hostages, according to The Times of Israel report. However, the released hostages are only a small group out of some 240 people held hostage by Hamas terrorists since October 7, when Hamas launched an attack on Israel.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Comments
    Tags:
    Cease-Fire Swap Ceasefire Gaza Gaza Strip Hamas Hamas Attack on Israel Hamas terror attack Hostages Israel Israel Attacks Israel Defence Forces Israel Hamas Israel Palestine War Israel-Hamas Conflict Israel-Hamas Truce Israel-Hamas War Israel-Palestine conflict Palestine Palestinian Prisoners
    You might also like
    Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Army Withdraws From Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza on First Day of Temporary Cease-Fire
    World

    Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Army Withdraws From Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza on First Day of Temporary Cease-Fire
    Hamas Releases 12 Thai Hostages Held Captive in Gaza, Says Thailand PM Srettha Thavisin
    World

    Hamas Releases 12 Thai Hostages Held Captive in Gaza, Says Thailand PM Srettha Thavisin
    Tags:
    Cease-Fire Swap Ceasefire Gaza Gaza Strip Hamas Hamas Attack on Israel Hamas terror attack Hostages Israel Israel Attacks Israel Defence Forces Israel Hamas Israel Palestine War Israel-Hamas Conflict Israel-Hamas Truce Israel-Hamas War Israel-Palestine conflict Palestine Palestinian Prisoners
    You might also like
    Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Army Withdraws From Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza on First Day of Temporary Cease-Fire
    World

    Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Army Withdraws From Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza on First Day of Temporary Cease-Fire
    Hamas Releases 12 Thai Hostages Held Captive in Gaza, Says Thailand PM Srettha Thavisin
    World

    Hamas Releases 12 Thai Hostages Held Captive in Gaza, Says Thailand PM Srettha Thavisin
    Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal: Israeli Government Confirms Receiving First-Stage Hostage Release List
    World

    Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal: Israeli Government Confirms Receiving First-Stage Hostage Release List
    Israel-Hamas War: IDF Arrests Mohammed Abu Selemya, Director of Al-Shifa Hospital, Few Other Staffers in Gaza
    World

    Israel-Hamas War: IDF Arrests Mohammed Abu Selemya, Director of Al-Shifa Hospital, Few Other Staffers in Gaza
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Al Nassr
    50K+ searches
    Himalayan 450
    10K+ searches
    PSG
    10K+ searches
    Aadikeshava
    5K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Al Nassr
    50K+ searches
    Himalayan 450
    10K+ searches
    PSG
    10K+ searches
    Aadikeshava
    5K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma