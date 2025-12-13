Tel Aviv [Israel], December 13 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology Gila Gamliel signed a ten-year strategic space agreement with NASA.

The signing took place as part of an official working visit to NASA headquarters in Washington, where the minister met with the top leadership of the American agency and discussed with them the promotion of launching the first Israeli woman into space, and joint projects on the moon and deep space, including: the Artemis joint flagship projects, the MARE experiment, the launch of the ULTRASAT satellite, experiments on the International Space Station, and collaborations in education.

"NASA is our largest strategic partner in space, and the signing of the decade-long agreement reflects confidence in our scientific ability to jointly lead scientific and technological innovation from the Moon to space station research," said Gamliel. "We are now committed to the next national goal: training the first Israeli female astronaut." (ANI/TPS)

