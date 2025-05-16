Deir al-Balah, May 16 (AP) Israel's military said Friday it struck two ports in Yemen that were controlled by the Houthi militant group.

It claimed that the Hodeida and Salif ports were used by the Houthis to transfer weapons.

There were no immediate reports of casualties. (AP)

