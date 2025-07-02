Tel Aviv [Israel], July 2 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Tourism announced that the bringing of an additional 1,020 foreign workers to Israel to work in the housekeeping and cleaning industry (as in hotels) was approved following a development boom and the construction of thousands of new hotel rooms.

This development boom will see approximately 4,000 new hotel rooms open by next year. The number of hotel rooms in Israel is expected to reach more than 60,000 by the end of 2026.

The need for additional workers came as a result of the "lack of willingness of Israelis to work in this field," said the Ministry.

The move was carried out in cooperation with the Israel Hotel Association, which points to damage to the ability of hotels to expand their activities and provide the high-quality hospitality experience required for tourists from Israel and abroad. (ANI/TPS)

