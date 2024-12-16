Tel Aviv [Israel], December 16 (ANI): Israel will shut down its embassy in Ireland because of Dublin's recognition of a Palestinian state and support for South Africa's genocide case against Tel Aviv at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Al Jazeera reported.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar on Sunday (local time) said that the Israeli embassy in Ireland would shut down in view of what he called "double standards" and "extreme anti-Israel policy" of the Irish government.

"Today, I have instructed the closure of Israel's Embassy in Ireland. The actions, double standards, and antisemitic rhetoric of the Irish government against Israel are rooted in efforts to delegitimize and demonize the Jewish state. The Irish government recognized a "Palestinian state" during attacks on Israel (a move praised by Hamas), attempted to redefine 'genocide' in international law to support baseless claims against Israel at the ICJ, backed politically motivated cases at the ICC, promoted anti-Israel measures within the EU, and fostered hostility toward Israel," Sa'ar said in a post on X.

"Notably, Ireland is one of the few European countries that has not adopted the IHRA definition of antisemitism, and its government has failed to take effective measures to combat the surge of antisemitism within Ireland. Israel will focus its resources on strengthening bilateral relations with countries worldwide, according to priorities that also take into account the attitudes and actions of these states toward Israel," he added.

Israeli opposition leader and former Prime Minister Yair Lapid criticised the move and said that he believed that Israel's embassies should precisely operate where there is opposition to Israel.

In a post on X, he explained, "Mr. Saar, I suggest you not use the word "shame," because someone who betrayed and deceived everyone he was ever a partner with does not understand the concept. On the subject itself: Israel needs to maintain embassies precisely in places where there are acute conflicts with the government, and a foreign minister who is only concerned with surrender and escaping conflicts is not doing his job."

Notably, Ireland has increasingly spoken out on behalf of the Palestinians. The Palestinian cause is largely popular in Ireland, with parallels often drawn to the Irish struggle against the centuries-long British occupation of the country, according to Al Jazeera.

Earlier this year, Ireland was one of three European countries to recognise the state of Palestine. It also backed an ICJ case accusing Israel of committing genocide in the Gaza Strip. Israel responded by recalling its ambassador to Dublin.

Meanwhile, Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris called Israel's decision "deeply regrettable" and also rejected the 'anti-Israel' notion.

"This is a deeply regrettable decision from the Netanyahu government. I utterly reject the assertion that Ireland is anti-Israel. Ireland is pro-peace, pro-human rights and pro-International law," he said.

Harris further said that Ireland will continue to speak for human rights.

"Ireland wants a two state solution and for Israel and Palestine to live in peace and security. Ireland will always speak up for human rights and international law. Nothing will distract from that."

Irish Foreign Minister Micheal Martin said the two countries would maintain diplomatic relations and that there were no plans to close Ireland's embassy in Israel, as per the Times of Israel.

Israel recalled its ambassador in May after Ireland became one of three EU countries that said they would unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state. Ireland has not recalled its envoy to Israel. In November, the Irish parliament passed a nonbinding motion declaring that "genocide is being perpetrated before our eyes by Israel in Gaza," as per Times of Israel. (ANI)

