Jerusalem, May 29 (AP) Hospital officials say an Israeli airstrike on a house in central Gaza has killed 22 people, including nine women and children.

The strike hit the home of a family in Bureij, an urban refugee camp in central Gaza, according to the officials at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the nearby town of Deir al-Balah. An AP journalist viewed the hospital records of the dead from the strike.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military. (AP)

