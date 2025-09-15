Tel Aviv [Israel], September 15 (ANI/TPS): Israeli scientists on Sunday unveiled a new autoinjector that could drastically reduce deaths from severe bleeding by delivering lifesaving treatment in under five minutes -- transforming emergency care on battlefields, at roadside accidents, and in disaster zones.

In a study published in the peer-reviewed journal Injury, researchers led by Prof. Arik Eisenkraft and Prof. David Gertz of the Institute for Research in Military Medicine at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, in collaboration with the Israel Defence Forces Medical Corps, demonstrated that the autoinjector delivers Tranexamic Acid (TXA) as effectively as traditional intravenous (IV) methods.

TXA is known to stabilise blood clots and reduce blood loss, significantly improving survival in trauma situations.

Severe bleeding remains the leading cause of preventable death in emergencies, yet standard IV administration can be slow and difficult in chaotic conditions. Studies show that for every 15-minute delay in TXA treatment, its effectiveness drops by 10 per cent.

In trials, TXA delivered via the autoinjector reached effective therapeutic levels in less than five minutes and maintained activity throughout the treatment window. Outcomes were comparable to IV delivery, including stable hemodynamic parameters and effective clot formation.

"When someone is bleeding heavily, every minute matters," said Dr. Eisenkraft. "With this autoinjector, even non-medical responders can administer lifesaving treatment almost instantly -- and that can mean the difference between life and death."

Dr. Gertz highlighted the broader implications: "This innovation could transform trauma response in the field. From combat zones to roadside accidents and natural disasters, the ability to deliver a proven treatment quickly and easily has the potential to save countless lives."

The device's simplicity and portability mean it can be used by paramedics, first responders, and military medics, ensuring TXA reaches patients within the crucial early minutes after injury. Its deployment could reduce preventable deaths on a large scale, especially in environments where IV access is impractical or delayed.

It could also be adapted for public safety kits in cars, workplaces, or community emergency response packs, giving bystanders a practical tool to save lives. (ANI/TPS)

