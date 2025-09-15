Washington, September 15: US President Donald Trump, after multiple attempts, is expected to extend the TikTok deadline once again. The ByteDance-owned short-video app was announced to be banned starting from January 19, 2025, unless it divests its business. However, after Donald Trump, he extended the TikTok deadline in the United States and allowed the platform some time to operate in the country.

US President Donald Trump has extended the TikTok ban deadline four times already. On January 20, 2025, President Trump signed an executive order delaying the platform for 75 days, which ended on April 5, 2025. Second time, he extended the deadline to another 75 days to June 19. The third time, the President of the United States signed an extension pushing the deadline to September 17, 2025. SpiceJet Salary Delay: Senior Staff Earning up to INR 55,000 Facing Delays in Salary Payments as Part of ‘Phased Disbursement Schedule’ During Lean Periods,

Donald Trump To Extend TikTok Ban Deadline

According to a report published by Reuters, Donald Trump assured that buyers were lining up for TikTok, and when asked about the future of ByteDance's app, he said it would depend on China. He added, "It doesn't matter too much. I'd like to do it for the kids." Trump said that he was negotiating with TikTok and was unclear about its future in the US.

TikTok was announced by the US government to be banned from the country due to national security concerns. The platform questioned its ownership by ByteDance. US lawmakers said that the Chinese government could force the TikTok parent to hand over sensitive data of millions of US users. Besides, FBI Director Christopher Wray raised concerns that the government of China could use TikTok's content recommendation algorithm to spread misinformation and influence campaigns in the country. xAI Layoffs: Elon Musk’s AI Company Lays Off 500 Employees From Grok Team as Part of Restructuring, Plans To Hire More Specialist AI Tutors.

As per the reports, Amazon, Perplexity AI, Elon Musk, MrBeast, Oracle and its investors, Bobby Kotick, ApplLoving and others were among the names that could buy TikTok. However, Elon Musk said that he was not interested in buying TikTok. Also, there are no fresh updates on the bidders like MrBeat and Perplexity AI.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Reuters), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 15, 2025 11:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).