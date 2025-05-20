Tel Aviv [Israel], May 20 (ANI/TPS): Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz hosted his Azerbaijani counterpart, Col.- Gen. Zakir Hasanov, in Tel Aviv on Monday, emphasizing the growing security and diplomatic partnership between the two countries.

Katz hailed the alliance as a "deep and strategic relationship," citing Azerbaijan's support following the Hamas-led Oct. 7 massacre and its behind-the-scenes mediation between Israel and Turkey. "Azerbaijan has proven time and again to be a true friend," Katz said.

The meeting comes just weeks after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu postponed a visit to Baku due to the ongoing war in Gaza. It also follows Israeli efforts to deconflict with Turkey in Syria. Netanyahu has called for the demilitarization of southern Syria and is protecting the Druze communities of southern Syria. The Israel Defence Forces recently set up a mobile medical facility in southern Syria to provide medical triage for Druze residents injured in ethnic violence. The Islamist government of President Ahmed al-Sharaa is backed by Turkey.

"This dialogue is essential to preventing misunderstandings in a highly sensitive theater," Katz added.

Earlier this month, IDF Operations Command Chief Oded Basiuk met with Turkish officials in Azerbaijan, reportedly discussing indirect channels to Syria's new government under Ahmad al-Sharaa.

Katz also noted Baku's public solidarity in Saturday's Eurovision Song Contest. Azerbaijan was the only country to award Israeli singer Yuval Raphael the maximum 12 points from both the public and jury. Katz called the gesture "a symbolic but powerful reflection of the friendship between our peoples."

Azerbaijan shares a 428-mile border with Iran, a mutual adversary and home to a large ethnic Azeri population. The Caucasus nation supplies nearly half of Israel's oil and is one of the largest buyers of Israeli defence technology. (ANI/TPS)

