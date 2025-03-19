Deir-Al Balah (Gaza Strip), Mar 19 (AP) Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said Wednesday that Israel will start urging Palestinians to evacuate from Gaza combat zones soon.

He warned that Israel is preparing to step up its new offensive.

In a statement, Katz said that if hostages held in Gaza are not freed, “Israel will act with an intensity that you have not seen.” (AP)

