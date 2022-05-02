New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): The Embassy of Israel in India collaborated with IIT Delhi and WEE Foundation to develop a six-week mentorship program for women entrepreneurs to mark 30 years of diplomatic relations between Israel and India, the embassy said on Monday.

As many as 26 women entrepreneurs from WEE Foundation were selected and mentored on various topics. These included validating ideas, building a team, fundraising, building, and distributing the product. Entrepreneurs were mentored by renowned VC & Mentor, Nava Swersky from Israel.

The program culminated with The Women's Entrepreneurship Conclave and Awards held at IIT Delhi in the presence of Naor Gilon, Ambassador of Israel to India. Participants were awarded AEP Excellence Awards for categories including Champions of Diversity & Inclusion and Women of Wonder.

Speaking on the occasion, Naor Gilon, Ambassador of Israel to India said, "I am happy to be a part of this incredible event. It has been great to meet this group of brilliant women entrepreneurs. I wish them all the best in their future endeavours. This project is one of a series of special initiatives to mark 30 years of diplomatic relations between India and Israel."

Nava Swersky is a technology entrepreneur with over 30 years of international experience as an entrepreneur and manager. She is an investor in venture capital and is an expert in the fields of innovation and technology commercialization.

"I am honoured and delighted to be mentoring these special women who have unique and pioneering thinking and a strong passion for "entrepreneurship," said Adv. Swersky Sofer. "They have all achieved so much already and I am sure they will continue to lead change for good".

During the program, women entrepreneurs were connected to potential investors and buyers for their products so that they can take their business idea to a financially sustainable enterprise. These women have a background in science and medicine, business administration, design and healthcare.

Sarandeep Singh, Chairman and CEO of WEE Foundation said, "We are delighted to be collaborating with the Embassy of Israel and having Nava Swersky mentoring these young entrepreneurs. With this program, we aim to help aspiring women entrepreneurs gain an edge by building their skills, network and gaining hands-on experience to up-scale their businesses. WEE foundation enables women entrepreneurs across India to scale their businesses through these kinds of collaborations."

The event was a graduation ceremony for these women entrepreneurs. (ANI)

