Jerusalem [Israel] September 30 (ANI/Xinhua): Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid departed for Manama on Thursday to open the first Israeli embassy in Bahrain since the two countries established diplomatic ties last year.

During his one-day trip, Lapid is expected to meet with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani. The two would jointly inaugurate the Israeli embassy in Manama and sign a series of bilateral agreements.

The trip marks the highest-level official Israeli visit to Bahrain, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Lapid is leading a delegation that includes Foreign Ministry's Director-General Alon Ushpiz and Deputy Director-General for Middle East and Peace Process Affairs Oded Joseph.

In the Abraham Accords, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates reached US-brokered agreements to establish diplomatic relations with Israel in September 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

