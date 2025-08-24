Tel Aviv [Israel], August 24 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar left tonight for a state visit to the United States.

During the visit, Sa'ar will meet with Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Marco Rubio, at his invitation.

The meeting between the two will take place in Washington, at the US State Department on Wednesday. This will be their second meeting, after they met last February during the Secretary of State's visit to Israel.

Minister Saar will also meet with US Homeland Security Secretary Christie Noam, whom he hosted in Israel in May after the murder of Yaron Lishansky and the late Sarah Lynn Milgram, employees of the Israeli Embassy in Washington.

Ane he will meet during the week with the Conference of Presidents (the umbrella organization of Jewish organizations in the US), the AIPAC leadership, and will host a reception for Jewish community leaders and Christian friends of Israel. (ANI/TPS)

