Tel Aviv [Israel], April 20 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir conducted a field tour and situation assessment in Syrian territory that the Israeli military continues to control, on Sunday with the Commander of the IDF Northern Command, Major General Uri Gordin, and other IDF commanders.

The Chief of Staff spoke with the commanders and soldiers operating in the field and approved the plans for continued defensive and offensive operations there.

Also Read | Pakistan: Hindu Minister Kheal Das Kohistani's Motorcade Attacked in Sindh by Protesters Opposing Govt's Canal Projects, PM Shehbaz Sharif Condemns Incident (Watch Videos).

"This space is a vital space," Zamir said of the areas of Syria the IDF has occupied for security reasons since the fall of the Syrian dictatorship last year. "We entered here because Syria fell apart, so we hold key points and are on the front lines to best protect ourselves. From this place, we see everyone on this ridge - it's a strategic point. We don't know how things will develop here, but our hold here has an extremely important security significance."

Zamir pledged that IDF forces will "continue to operate in the security space and protect the residents from any threat." (ANI/TPS)

Also Read | Baby Born 'Twice' in UK: Baby 'Born Twice’ After Mother Undergoes Life-Saving Cancer Surgery During Pregnancy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)