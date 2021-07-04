Tel Aviv [Israel], July 4 (ANI): Israeli military on Sunday confirmed that a Palestinian was fatally shot amid clashes near an illegal West Bank outpost.

A Palestinian youth was shot and killed on Saturday after being struck by Israeli soldiers near the West Bank Palestinian town of Qusra, close to Nablus, amid a "violent confrontation" between Israeli settlers of an illegal outpost and Palestinians, reported The Times of Israel.

As per The Times of Israel, the military said that Mohammad Farid threw an explosive object at forces before being hit.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the deceased Palestinian as 20-year-old Mohammad Farid.

According to the Ma'an News Agency, Farid was transferred to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva for medical treatment before succumbing to his wounds.

Meanwhile, dozens clashed near the town of Qusra, next to the Esh Kodesh outpost.

Some 100 Palestinians and 30 settlers from the nearby illegal Esh Kodesh outpost clashed on Saturday evening near the West Bank town, according to media reports.

The military said its soldiers in the area responded to "a violent confrontation between tens of Palestinian and Israeli settlers [that] developed adjacent to the village of Qusra... during which both sides hurled rocks at each other".

"During the operation, a suspect was identified [after he] threw a suspicious object from the roof of a building that exploded near the forces. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers responded by firing toward the suspect to remove the danger," the military said in a statement.

There were no reports of Israelis hurt in the incident, reported The Times of Israel. (ANI)

