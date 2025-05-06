Jerusalem, May 6 (AP) Israel's military has issued a warning on social media for people in the area of Yemen's international airport to evacuate immediately.

The warning by spokesperson Avichay Adraee on Tuesday came a day after Israel launched strikes against the Yemen-based Houthi rebels in retaliation for a missile strike on Israel's international airport near Tel Aviv on Sunday.

Also Read | Novo Energy Layoffs: Volvo Cars' Battery Making Company To Cut 50% of Its Workforce To Reduce Cost Amid Northvolt Bankruptcy.

“We urge you to immediately evacuate the area of the airport and to warn anyone nearby to distance themselves immediately,” Adraee wrote, attaching a map of the Sanaa International Airport. “Failure to evacuate the area endangers your lives.”

Israel's military targeted the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen's Red Sea province of Hodeida on Monday with airstrikes, killing at least one person and wounding 35.

Also Read | Australia Federal Election 2025: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Anthony Albanese on 'Historic' Win, Vows To Advance India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The rebels' media office said at least six strikes hit the crucial Hodeida port. Other strikes hit a cement factory in Bajil district 55 kilometres northeast of Hodeida, the rebels said. The extent of damage was not immediately clear. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)