Jerusalem, February 26: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday surprised his Indian counterpart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, by wearing traditional Indian attire ahead of their joint dinner. In a post on X, PM Netanyahu wrote, "Before our joint dinner, I surprised my friend Prime Minister Modi by wearing traditional Indian attire."

Earlier today, PM Modi addressed a Special Plenary of the Knesset in Jerusalem. He is the first Indian Prime Minister to address the Israeli parliament. PM Modi Israel Visit: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Compliments Prime Minister Narendra Modi Upon His Arrival in Israel, Says ‘You Are a Great Leader’.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Wears Traditional Indian Attire

Upon his arrival at the Knesset, the Prime Minister was received by the Speaker of the Knesset, Amir Ohana and accorded a ceremonial welcome. Israel PM Netanyahu, Leader of Opposition Yair Lapid and Speaker Ohana spoke in the Plenary ahead of Prime Minister's address, expressing strong bipartisan support for India-Israel ties. India-Israel Relations Set for Major Strategic Upgrade as PM Narendra Modi-Benjamin Netanyahu Talks Focus on Defence, Trade and Innovation Cooperation.

PM Modi began his address by thanking the Speaker for the special honour. He expressed gratitude for being bestowed with the 'Speaker of The Knesset' medal, which he dedicated to the enduring friendship and shared democratic traditions of the two countries.

Highlighting the strong bonds of friendship between India and Israel, the Prime Minister noted that the two peoples share both ancient civilizational ties and a robust contemporary partnership based on technology, innovation, defence, security and strategic convergences. He stated that the vibrant people-to-people ties based on cooperation in agriculture, rural development, water management, sustainability and enterprise have imparted a dynamic outlook to the relationship.

Underlining the historical connections and two-way movement of people between the two countries, the Prime Minister stated that the Indian community in Israel and the Jewish diaspora in India have made a significant contribution to progress in both countries.

Recalling the uncompromising policy of zero tolerance for terrorism of the two countries, the Prime Minister offered condolences for the October 7 terror attack and noted that there can be no justification for such brutality. He offered India's support to all efforts that contribute to durable peace and stability in the region.

