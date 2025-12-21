Tel Aviv [Israel], December 21 (ANI/TPS): Israeli security officials said three Gaza men recently detained in the southern city of Rahat were not involved in Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack, contradicting an earlier announcement by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

According to the officials, there is no evidence that the men crossed into Israel during the assault. Instead, they entered Israel legally before the war under valid work permits and stayed after hostilities began, even after Israeli authorities revoked all entry permits for Gazan labourers.

Also Read | Chinese Vlogger @chenchenchen (Vinegar Version) Banned Over Viral Vinegar Chewing Gum Stunt.

Prior to the outbreak of fighting with Hamas, approximately 17,000 Gazans were authorised to work inside Israel. The three detainees are believed to have been among those already present in the country when the permits were cancelled.

The arrests were part of a broader enforcement campaign launched about a month ago targeting violent crime and weapons offences in the Bedouin sector. The operation involved multiple specialised police units and included dozens of raids on compounds linked to rival clans. Over the course of the campaign, more than 250 suspects were detained on suspicion of illegal possession, use, or theft of weapons, as well as involvement in violent disputes.

Also Read | 'Misleading Propaganda': India Slams Bangladeshi Media on Protest Outside High Commission in Delhi, Reaffirms Commitment To Ensure Safety of Foreign Missions.

With a population of roughly 80,000-85,000 residents, Rahat is the world's largest recognised Bedouin city.

Around 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken captive by Hamas during the October 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel. The body of Israeli Police Master Sgt. Ran Gvili is the last remaining in Gaza. (ANI/TPS)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)