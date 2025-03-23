Deir Al-Balah (Gaza Strip), Mar 23 (AP) An Israeli strike killed a senior Hamas political leader in the Gaza Strip overnight, the militant group said early Sunday.

Iran-backed rebels in Yemen who are allied with Hamas meanwhile launched another missile at Israel, setting off air raid sirens. The Israeli military said the projectile was intercepted, and there were no reports of casualties or damage.

Hamas said Salah Bardawil, a member of its political bureau and of the Palestinian parliament, was killed in a strike near the southern city of Khan Younis that also killed his wife. Bardawil was a well-known member of the group's political wing who gave media interviews over the years.

Israel ended its ceasefire with Hamas last week when it launched a surprise wave of airstrikes that killed hundreds of Palestinians across the territory. The Houthis resumed their attacks on Israel, portraying them as an act of solidarity with the Palestinians. (AP)

