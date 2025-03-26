Koayiah, Mar 25 (AP) An Israeli strike Tuesday in southwestern Syria killed at least six people as Israeli troops occupying the area clashed with local residents, Syria's Foreign Ministry and a war monitor reported.

Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee said troops fired back at gunmen who attacked them, before launching a drone attack.

The Syrian ministry said the six killed were civilians.

Syrian state-run news agency SANA said that several people were wounded, including a woman. The report said Israeli tanks in the southwestern village of Koayiah also fired several rounds. Britain-based war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights put the death toll at seven.

“We also call on the Syrian people to hold on to their land and reject any attempts at displacement or the imposition of a new reality by force, stressing that these attacks will not deter Syrians from defending their rights and their land,” the Foreign Ministry's statement read, accusing Israel of “flagrant violation of national sovereignty and international laws.”

The observatory and a town resident told The Associated Press that clashes had erupted between Israeli troops and residents after Israeli forces tried to enter the village and were confronted by armed civilians. Residents of the village fled the shelling and took refuge in neighboring villages and olive groves.

Israel seized a UN-patrolled buffer zone inside Syria after Islamist insurgents toppled President Bashar Assad and seized power in December, with Israeli officials saying they will thwart any threats. Israeli officials have also said that they will not allow the new Syrian military south of Damascus, claiming that they aim to protect the Druze, a minority sect present in both Syria and Israel.

Syria's new authorities and UN officials have said Israel is violating the 1974 agreement that set up the buffer zone along the border and called for its withdrawal.

Elsewhere, the spokesperson of an investigative committee tasked with probing days of clashes and revenge attacks in Syria's coastal region that killed hundreds of civilians said they had listened to almost 100 testimonies and received dozens of written and recorded civilian and military statements.

“There are areas where the events took place that are dangerous, and some witnesses and residents are afraid to communicate with the committee,” Yasser al-Farhan said at a news conference. He declined to elaborate on the committee's findings so far.

The clashes erupted after pro-Assad loyalists attacked a security patrol in the coastal city of Lattakia, leading to revenge killings that broadly targeted Assad's minority Alawite community.

The two-day violence was a major setback in Damascus' efforts to improve its image and convince Europe and the United States to lift economic sanctions after over a decade of conflict.

SANA also said Tuesday that two internet cables were cut in an act of sabotage, cutting online access across much of the country for 12 hours. (AP)

