Tel Aviv [Israel], January 24 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara has urged Justice Minister Yariv Levin to convene the Judicial Selection Committee on Sunday to appoint a new president for the Supreme Court, in compliance with a Supreme Court ruling.

In a letter sent this morning, Baharav-Miara emphasized that the committee is the appropriate body to address objections regarding the candidacy of the acting president of the Supreme Court Justice Yitzhak Amit, who is slated to assume the role. She noted that Minister Levin has the right to present any material he deems relevant to the committee for consideration. The attorney general also expressed serious concerns over the minister's actions, suggesting they may be aimed at avoiding compliance with the Supreme Court's decisions.

Multiple reports have raised concerns lately about potential conflicts of interest involving Supreme Court Vice President Yitzhak Amit, who is also serving as acting president. The allegations suggest that he failed to disclose conflicts of interest in cases where he or a close family member were allegedly involved. In some instances, it is claimed that Judge Amit did not inform the parties about these conflicts and proceeded to make decisions in the cases before him.

Additionally, there are allegations that Judge Amit has been under investigation for a possible building violation at his residence in Mevaseret Tzion local council near Jerusalem. In response to these accusations, the acting president of the Supreme Court has issued detailed statements defending his actions, asserting that no wrongdoing has been found in his conduct. (ANI/TPS)

