Deir-Al-Balah (Gaza Strip), Mar 21 (AP) Israel's Cabinet has approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's request to fire the head of the country's Shin Bet internal security service.

The late-night decision to sack Ronen Bar deepens a power struggle focused largely over who bears responsibility for the Hamas attack that sparked the war in Gaza.

It also could set the stage for a crisis over the country's division of powers. Israel's attorney general has ruled that the Cabinet has no legal basis to dismiss Bar. (AP)

