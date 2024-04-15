Tel Aviv [Israel], April 15 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, spoke Sunday morning with the Commander of the US Military's Central Command (CENTCOM), General Michael Erik Kurilla. The Chief of Staff expressed great appreciation for the joint defence effort to thwart and intercept the Iranian missile attack on Israel overnight.

The US military intercepted a significant number of the Iranian drones and missiles launched at Israel before they could reach Israeli air space.

"The IDF's strategic partnership with the United States Army is significant for maintaining regional stability and security in the Middle East," said Halevi.

The Chief of Staff added that the close cooperation between the armies throughout the war against Hamas terrorists in Gaza led to the creation of a "strong defence coalition that proved itself last night." (ANI/TPS)

