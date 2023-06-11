Tel Aviv [Israel], June 11 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday hosted a delegation of the World Jewish Congress. It was attended by over 120 Jewish leaders from 50 different countries who came to the country to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the State of Israel.

The Ministry said the purpose of this "broad delegation" is to show "support and solidarity with the citizens of Israel, as well as to promote dialogue on various issues we have in common."

Also Read | China Weather Forecast: Meteorological Authorities Renew Blue Alert for Rainstorms in Various Regions Across Country.

Ernst Rosenberg, World Jewish Congress Executive Director, said, "We are here to convey a clear message: we are one People. We have our challenges, we have our opinions, but we are one People and we have come here to express solidarity and support."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora Division said they will continue to work from Jerusalem and from all Israeli embassies around the world to "preserve and strengthen the relationship with the Jewish people. We are happy and grateful to celebrate together the 75th anniversary of our country, and are committed to dialogue, today as every day of the year." (ANI/TPS)

Also Read | Sweden Shooting: One Dead, Three Injured in Firing Near Farsta Centrum in Stockholm; Two Accused Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)