Tel Aviv [Israel], August 25 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics reported that total services exports (excluding start-ups) in June 2025 amounted to approximately USD 7 billion, an increase of 1.9 per cent after a decrease of 6.7 per cent in the previous month.

Exports of services from high-tech industries (excluding start-ups) increased by 3.5 per cent in June 2025 after a decline of 6.7 per cent in the previous month.

No services exports from start-ups were recorded in June 2025. (ANI/TPS)

