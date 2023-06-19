Antonio Tajani, Vice President of the Council and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy. (Photo: Reuters)

Dubai [UAE], June 19 (ANI/WAM): Antonio Tajani, Vice President of the Council and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy, on Sunday, said that Italy fully supports UAE COP28 Presidency by sharing experiences with the UAE in the many sectors to make the event a big success.

In an interview with the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Tajani reiterated the depth of the friendship relations between Italy and the UAE, noting that his country is ready to contribute to the success of the UAE COP28 Presidency, underlining the importance of dealing with the climate change's issues pragmatically.

Antonio Tajani said that he returned to Abu Dhabi only after three months after his visit, accompanying Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to reaffirm the friendship relations between the two countries, highlighting his country's keenness to further promote bilateral relations across various sectors.

Tajani added his meeting with Sheikh Abdullah was a very positive one where strategic friendship was reiterated as well as exchanging views on a number of regional and international issues of interest, in addition to the situation in the region.

The Italian Foreign Minister also shed light on the international conference on stability and immigration that Italy is planning to organise this summer in Rome, inviting several countries from the African continent, Arab countries, and multilateral institutions to attend and address the issue.

Tajani noted the great business opportunities between Italy and the UAE, especially those related to the green economy and the digital transition, in line with the role of the United Arab Emirates as a host country for the imminent COP28.

Commenting on the important cultural projects in the UAE in general, and Abu Dhabi in particular, the Italian minister expressed his aim for future collaborations between the sides, considering the UAE's extensive expertise in organising numerous notable cultural events. (ANI/WAM)

