New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday congratulated his Brazilian counterpart Carlos Alberto Franca and the people of Brazil on their Independence Day.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "Committed to closer cooperation and further strengthening of our strategic partnership."

"Congratulate FM Carlos Franca and the Government and people of Brazil on their Independence Day. Committed to closer cooperation and further strengthening of our strategic partnership," Jaishankar tweeted.

Brazil observes its Independence Day on September 7 every year. (ANI)

