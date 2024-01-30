New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar congratulated Mihai Popsoi on his appointment as Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday. Jaishankar said he looked forward to working together to further strengthen ties between India and Moldova.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Congratulate @MihaiPopsoi on your appointment as the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Moldova. Look forward to working together to further strengthen India-Moldova ties."

Mihai Popsoi took the oath as Moldova's new Foreign Minister in a ceremony held in Chisinau on Monday, Anadolu Agency reported. According to a statement released by Moldovan Presidency, Popsoi stood out for his "intense activity on the platform of parliamentary diplomacy and made an essential contribution to strengthening the support and trust of foreign partners."

In the statement, Moldovan President Maia Sandu reiterated that the primary goal of the country's foreign policy officials is Moldova's accession to the European Union, according to Anadolu Agency report.

On Monday, Maia Sandu extended a warm welcome to Mihai Popsoi for assuming duties as Moldova's new Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

In a post on X, Maia Sandu stated, "Today, I extend a warm welcome to Moldova's new Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, @MihaiPopsoi. His commitment to diplomacy and dedication to Moldova's interests make him a valuable asset to our team as we navigate the path towards EU membership."

Popsoi's appointment comes after Moldova's former Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu announced his resignation from his post and position as Deputy PM on January 24, effective as of January 29. (ANI)

