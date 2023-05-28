New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday extended wishes to the government and people of Ethiopia on the occasion of their National Day.

Taking to Twitter, he extended his greetings to his Ethiopian counterpart Demeke Mekonnen Hassen and said, "Warm greetings to DPM & FM @DemekeHasen and the Government & people of Ethiopia on their National Day."

Also Read | Ukraine To Launch ‘Counter-Offensive’ To Regain Territory From Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Forces, Reveals Top Ukrainian Official.

"Our historical linkages strengthen our contemporary partnership," Jaishankar added.

India's relations with Ethiopia have been traditionally close and friendly.

Also Read | ChatGPT Cited Bogus Cases to US Lawyer Who Now Faces Sanction.

Ethiopia values India's grasp of African countries' challenges, support for their economic progress, and sensitivity to their requirements.

Last year, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar met Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde and discussed bilateral cooperation on education, health, investment, and many more between the two countries. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)