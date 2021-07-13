Dushanbe [Tajikistan] July 13 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday met with Afghani counterpart Mohammed Haneef Atmar during his visit to Tajikistan and said he is looking forward to the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Contact Group on Afghanistan.

"Began my Dushanbe visit by meeting with Afghan FM @MHaneefAtmar. Appreciate his update on recent developments. Looking forward to the meeting of the SCO Contact Group on Afghanistan tomorrow," Jaishankar tweeted.

Earlier today, Jaishankar reached Tajikistan to attend the Meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers of SCO Member States.

In a tweet, India in Tajikistan said, "External Affairs Minister arrives on his visit to Tajikistan to attend the Meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers of SCO Member States."

Jaishankar is on two-day visit to Tajikistan at the invitation of Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, to take part in the meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a release on Monday said that the meeting will discuss the achievements of the organisation as it celebrates the 20th anniversary of its formation this year.

The meeting will also assess the preparation for the upcoming SCO Council of Heads of States on September 16-17 in Dushanbe and exchange views on current international and regional issues.

EAM Jaishankar will also participate in the SCO Contact Group on Afghanistan that will meet on July 14 with the participation of the Afghanistan government, the statement added. (ANI)

