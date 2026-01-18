Mumbai, January 18: Apple is reportedly nearing the final stages of development for its first-ever foldable smartphone, widely referred to as the "iPhone Fold." After years of speculation and patent filings, fresh reports suggest that 2026 will mark the year the Cupertino-based tech giant officially enters the foldable market to compete with established rivals like Samsung and Google. The device is expected to represent the most significant design overhaul in the iPhone's history, transitioning Apple into a new category of hybrid mobile computing.

Industry insiders, including prominent leakers such as Ice Universe, indicate that Apple is focusing on a "book-style" folding mechanism. When closed, the device is expected to function as a standard smartphone with an outer display of approximately 5.5 inches. When unfolded, it will reveal a larger, tablet-like inner screen measuring roughly 7.8 inches. Apple is reportedly prioritising a "crease-free" experience, working on advanced display technology to eliminate the visible fold line that has traditionally affected many current foldable devices. Apple Developing 7 New iPhone Models Including iPhone Fold, iPhone Air 2 and 20th Anniversary Edition 'iPhone 20': Report.

iPhone Fold Hardware and Performance Expectations

To support the demands of a larger inner display and advanced multitasking, the iPhone Fold is expected to be powered by Apple’s next-generation A-series silicon. This high-end processor will likely be optimised for a tailored version of iOS that can seamlessly transition apps between the cover screen and the expansive main display. Despite the complex hinge mechanism, Apple is reportedly maintaining its "Pro" level camera standards, with a multi-sensor array designed to match the photography performance of its flagship non-folding models.

iPhone Fold Launch Date 2026

In terms of build quality, Apple is expected to utilize premium, lightweight metals and a highly durable hinge assembly to ensure long-term reliability. Interestingly, rumours suggest that Touch ID might make a return, potentially integrated into the power button. This change is speculated because the placement of Face ID sensors becomes more complex in a folding chassis, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner would offer a convenient unlocking method in both folded and unfolded states.

iPhone Fold Price in India and Market Position

The iPhone Fold is positioned to be one of the most expensive devices in Apple’s lineup, targeting the ultra-premium segment of the market. While official pricing remains under wraps, analysts expect it to carry a significant premium over the current Pro Max models, potentially exceeding USD 1,500 or INR 1,50,000 in the Indian market. This high entry price reflects the research and development costs associated with the new form factor and the use of cutting-edge materials. Apple iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Air Lead Major Price Cut; Best iPhone Sale Republic Day 2026 Deals on Amazon and Flipkart.

Apple Foldable iPhone Price India

Regarding the launch timeline, current roadmaps suggest a late 2026 debut, possibly coinciding with the regular iPhone 18 series announcement in September. However, some supply chain reports indicate that initial availability may be limited as Apple gauges consumer demand and ensures production yields for the new display technology. If successful, the iPhone Fold could fundamentally shift the foldable market, pushing the industry toward more durable and polished foldable designs.

