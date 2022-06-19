New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met with the Bangladeshi foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Sunday for the 7th India-Bangladesh Joint Consultative Commission meeting.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar wrote, "A warm welcome to FM Dr. AK Abdul Momen for the 7th India-Bangladesh Joint Consultative Commission meeting. Our regular meetings reflect our unique friendship."

The first physical JCC Meeting between India and Bangladesh is being held in New Delhi today and EAM S Jaishankar is the co-chair of the meeting along with his Bangladeshi counterpart AK Abdul Momen.

The JCC is to review the bilateral ties including cooperation in the wake of COVID-19, border management and security, trade and investment, connectivity, energy, water resources, development partnership and regional and multilateral issues, the MEA said.

This is the first physical meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. The previous meeting was held in 2020 virtually.Both countries actively engage in cooperation projects to boost bilateral relations.As part of the ongoing Indo-Bangladesh defense cooperation, the armies of India and Bangladesh recently conducted the 10th edition of the joint military exercise -- SAMPRITI X -- from June 5 to June 16 in Bangladesh. (ANI)

