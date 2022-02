Paris [France], February 23 (ANI): External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Tuesday (local time) met with Foreign Ministers of Greece and Singapore--Nikos Dendias and Vivian Balakrishnan-- on the sidelines of the EU Ministerial Forum on Indo-Pacific in Paris.

Jaishankar discussed the current global situation with the Foreign Minister of Greece. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Great to catch up with my friend FM @NikosDendias of Greece. An insightful conversation on the current global situation."

With the Singapore FM, Jaishankar deliberated on economic cooperation. "Met Singapore FM @VivianBala on the sidelines of the EU Ministerial Forum on Indo-Pacific. Exchanged views on the forum deliberations. Our talks also covered travel arrangements, economic cooperation and regional developments," he tweeted.

Earlier, speaking at the opening session of the EU Ministerial Forum on Indo-Pacific, Jaishankar said, "Indo-Pacific is at the heart of the multipolarity and rebalancing that characterizes contemporary changes. But it is essential greater power and stronger capabilities led to responsibility...This means respect for international laws and territorial integrity and sovereignty."

"It means economics, free of coercion and politics, free from the threat of the use of force. It means observing global norms and practices and refraining from making claims on the global commons," he added.

Noting that France was among the first country to recognize the strategic geography of the region, the minister said that France is resident power in the Indo Pacific.

Jaishankar further noted that this remains a maritime century and tides of the Indo-Pacific region will help shape the future. (ANI)

