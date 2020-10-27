New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, had a meeting on Monday wherein they agreed that US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership is "critical to the security and prosperity" of both the countries, the Indo-Pacific region and the world.

Taking to Twitter, Pompeo said that the leaders had a "great discussion" ahead of the third US India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. They discussed key bilateral regional and global issues.

Pompeo and Jaishankar discussed a wide range of issues during the meeting ranging from addressing the shared challenges of COVID-19 and responding to regional security issues, to collaborating on vaccine development and economic prosperity, according to the US State Department.

"Great discussion with @DrSJaishankar ahead of our third U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. We agree that the U.S.-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership is critical to the security and prosperity of both our countries, the Indo-Pacific region, and the world," Pompeo tweeted.

Jaishankar too said that he and Pompeo had a 'warm and productive' meeting adding that they reviewed progress in India and US ties.

Pompeo, who along with US Defence Secretary Mark Esper is on a two-day visit to India, also thanked Jaishankar for the warm welcome hospitality on his first day in New Delhi. He said the "evening was a testament to the deep bond between our nations and I am looking forward to tomorrow's US-India 2+2 Ministerial".

During the meeting with Jaishankar, Secretary Pompeo welcomed India's upcoming term on the UN Security Council and the opportunity for the US and India to work closely together on issues of mutual and global concern.

"Secretary Pompeo and Minister Jaishankar welcomed this third US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in just over two years as a symbol of the strong partnership between the United States and India. Both leaders looked forward to additional opportunities to further strengthen the U.S.-India partnership," US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Cale Brown, said in a statement.

The meeting between the two leaders came after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held talks with Esper.

Both Pompeo and Esper arrived here on Monday to take part in the third 2+2 dialogue between the two nations. (ANI)

