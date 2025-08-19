New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): India has raised its concerns with China about the mega dam construction being undertaken by Beijing in the lower reaches of the Brahmaputra river, which will have implications for lower riparian states.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar raised India's concerns during his meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday.

The Chinese leader was on a two-day official visit to India at the invitation of National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

Apart from co-chairing the 24th round of the Special Representatives' (SRs) Dialogue on the Boundary Question between India and China with the NSA, Wang Yi also held bilateral talks with the External Affairs Minister and called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A Ministry of External Affairs release said that discussions in the SR talks covered issues related to de-escalation, delimitation and boundary affairs. Discussions between the Foreign Ministers covered bilateral, regional and international issues of common interest.

The Indian side strongly raised the issue of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism, recalling that one of the original objectives of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), whose summit will be held later this month in China, was to counter the evil of terrorism.

The Chinese Foreign Minister concurred that countering terrorism should be given the highest priority, the release said .

"During the discussions, External Affairs Minister also underlined India's concerns with regard to the mega dam construction being undertaken by China in the lower reaches of the Yarlung Tsangpo (Brahmaputra river), which will have implications for lower riparian states. The need for utmost transparency in this regard was strongly underlined," the release said.

It said the Chinese side raised the issue of Taiwan. The Indian side underlined that there was no change in its position on this issue. It pointed out that, like the rest of the world, India had a relationship with Taiwan that focuses on economic, technological and cultural ties and that this would continue. The Indian side noted that China also cooperates with Taiwan in these very domains.

The government had told Parliament earlier this year that it has taken note of China's announcement of a mega dam project approved on the lower reaches of the Yarlung Tsangpo (upper reaches of the Brahmaputra) River in the Tibet Autonomous Region.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said in a written reply that the Government carefully monitors all developments relating to the Brahmaputra river, including plans by China to develop hydropower projects, and takes necessary measures to protect our interests, including preventive and corrective measures to safeguard life and livelihood of Indian citizens residing in downstream areas.

Various issues relating to trans-border rivers are discussed with China under the ambit of an institutionalized Expert Level Mechanism which was established in 2006, as well as through diplomatic channels.

"As a lower riparian state with considerable established user rights to the waters of the trans-border rivers, Government has consistently conveyed its views and concerns to the Chinese authorities, and has urged them to ensure that the interests of downstream states are not harmed by any activities in upstream areas. Following the recent announcement by China of the mega dam project, we have amplified our concerns and demarched them on December 30, 2024, including on the need for transparency and consultation with downstream countries," he added.

The issue was also raised during the visit of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to Beijing for a meeting of the Foreign Secretary-Vice Foreign Minister mechanism between India and China.

During the visit, India and China agreed to hold an early meeting of the Expert Level Mechanism to discuss resumption of provision of hydrological data and other cooperation pertaining to trans-border rivers. (ANI)

