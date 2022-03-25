New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said he strongly took up with the visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi the predicament of Indian students studying in China who haven't been allowed to return to that country citing COVID-19 restrictions.

Addressing a press conference here after talks with Wang Yi, Jaishankar hoped that China will take a non-discriminatory approach on the issue since it involves the future of many young people.

"I also took up strongly the predicament of Indian students studying in China who haven't been allowed to return citing COVID restrictions. We hope China will take a non-discriminatory approach since it involves the future of many young people," he said

Jaishankar said the Chinese Foreign Minister had assured him that he would speak to relevant authorities on his return to China.

"Minister Wang Yi assured me that he would speak to the relevant authorities on his return on this matter. He also recognised the particular concerns that medical students have in this difficult situation," Jaishankar added.

Answering a question on the invitation of the BRICS summit later this year, Jaishankar said, "Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and I discussed, the Chinese chairing of the BRICS. And they spoke about hosting the summit at which they would like...naturally participation of the leaders." (ANI)

