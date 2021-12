New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday met Tajikistan foreign minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin and exchanged views on expanding bilateral cooperation in energy, connectivity, trade, security and capacity building.

The ministers also signed agreements on diplomatic training and program of cooperation.

"Productive discussions with my friend, Tajik FM Sirojiddin Muhriddin. Exchanged views on expanding our bilateral cooperation in energy, connectivity, trade, security and capacity building. Valued his insights on regional developments," Jaishankar tweeted.

"Signed agreements on diplomatic training and program of cooperation," the minister said in another tweet.

Sirojiddin Muhriddin is on an official visit to India from December 18-20 and will attend the 3rd meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue. On Sunday, Jaishankar will be hosting the third meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue in New Delhi.

Foreign Ministers of Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan will participate in the meeting.

As part of the third meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue, the foreign ministers of Central Asian countries are expected to pay a joint courtesy visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, a meeting in this format was organised by India in October 2020 in digital video conference format. (ANI)

