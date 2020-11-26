Abu Dhabi, Nov 26 (PTI) India said on Thursday that it will keep the global spotlight "firmly" on cross-border terrorism and on the epicentre of the global menace, in an apparent reference to Pakistan on the 12th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar applauded the courage of India's security forces for continuing to defend the country "so resolutely".

Also Read | Places of Worship vs COVID-19 Restrictions: US Supreme Court Sides With Religious Bodies in 5-4 Judgment Against New York Governor.

"Will keep the global spotlight firmly on the menace of cross-border terrorism against India. And on the epicentre of global terrorism," he said in a tweet.

Jaishankar is currently visiting the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He arrived here on Wednesday night on the second leg of his six-day three-nation tour to Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Seychelles, which began on Tuesday.

Also Read | When Will Vladimir Putin Congratulate US President-Elect Joe Biden? Kremlin Responds.

The visit is seen as important as it comes in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that has wreaked havoc across the world.

"12 years since the horrific 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttacks. Pay my homage to its victims. Applaud the courage of our security forces, who continue to defend our nation so resolutely," he said.

On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists went into a rampage, carrying out a coordinated attacks on a railway station, two luxury hotels and a Jewish centre, after they sneaked into India's financial capital using the sea route in the Arabian sea.

Over 166 people, including 28 foreigners from 10 nations, were killed in the nearly 60-hour assault that sent shock waves across the country and even brought India and Pakistan to the brink of a war.

In November 2012, Ajmal Amir Kasab, the lone surviving gunman among the Pakistani group, was hanged to death in Yerawada Jail in Pune.

India has been pressing Pakistan to punish those involved in the dastardly attacks. But the trial of the accused, including Jamat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed, in the attacks has made little headway so far.

Following the attacks, India has been consistently highlighting the threat of cross border terrorism and how Pakistan has been sheltering and providing support to various terror groups.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)