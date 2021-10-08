New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): External Affairs Minister s Jaishankar on Friday welcomed the Nepali Congress delegation visiting India at the invitation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Pleased to welcome Nepali Congress delegation visiting India at the invitation of @BJP4India," tweeted Jaishankar.

"Appreciate the discussion with Prakash Mahatji and delegation," added the EAM.

The three-member Nepali Congress delegation includes former Nepal ministers Prakash Sharan Mahat and Udaya Shumsher Rana and Ajaya Kumar Chaurasiya.

The three-member delegation of the Nepali Congress is also scheduled to meet BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday at the party office.

Vijay Chauthaiwala, in-charge of the BJP Foreign Affairs Department, said the meeting will enable a better understanding of the working of the two parties. (ANI)

