New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday welcomed Tajikistan foreign minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, who is on a three-day visit to India to attend 3rd meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue.

"Glad to welcome FM Sirojiddin Muhriddin of Tajikistan in India. Look forward to our talks," Jaishankar tweeted.

Tajikistan foreign minister and Jaishankar will discuss bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Sirojiddin Muhriddin is on an official visit to India from December 18-20 and will attend the 3rd meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue.

On Sunday, Jaishankar will be hosting the third meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue in New Delhi. Foreign Ministers of Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan will participate in the meeting.

As part of the third meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue, the foreign ministers of Central Asian countries are expected to pay a joint courtesy visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, the second meeting was organised by India in October 2020 in digital video conference format. (ANI)

